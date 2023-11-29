Saint Louis School is in search for a new head football coach following the announcement that Ron Lee will not return to the sidelines in 2024.

Crusaders president Glenn Medeiros made the announcement in a letter to supporters of the program, saying that “Effective today, I am announcing that Ron Lee is moving into the role of Athletic Operations Advisor to the President.”

Medeiros also confirmed that effective Wednesday, the program is officially launching the search for a new Head Coach of Football at Saint Louis School.

Lee, who replaced his brother Cal Lee as head coach of the Crusaders prior to the 2021 season led Saint Louis to back-to-back second place finishes in the ILH. Cal Lee, remained on staff as a defensive coach after a legendary head coaching career as the winningest head coach in Hawaii high school football history with a career record of 296-41-5 over 27 seasons.

Medeiros, regarding the Lee brothers said in the statement, “With deep respect and admiration, I would like to thank Ron and Cal Lee for the legacy of excellence they have delivered over the past several decades to Saint Louis School and to our graduates. Their leadership has been inspiring and ‘raised the bar’ to help SLS become known as a winning sports and academic institution in Hawai’i. With Ron’s help, I look forward to seeing how future SLS student athletes and athletics programs will continue to grow and thank all of you for your unwavering support of this Catholic Marianist educational institution of learning.”