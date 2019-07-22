Saint Louis will enter 2019 season ranked 11th nationally in MaxPreps Xcellent 25

The three-time defending state champions of Saint Louis will enter the 2019 season ranked 11th in the country.

That’s according to MaxPreps Xcellent 25 preseason rankings that were released on Monday.

The Crusaders finished 2018 ranked seventh in the country, after extending their program winning-streak to 26-games dating back to 2016.

Saint Louis, despite losing Cover2 Mariota Award Winner as state player of the year, Fa’atui Tuitele who is currently playing collegiately at Washington, the Saints do return Te’o Award winner as defensive player of the year in Notre Dame bound senior linebacker Jordan Botelho.

Botelho, is one of six Hawaii Prep World All-State selections which include Nick Herbig, along with Roman Wilson, and Kamo’i Latu.

Bishop Gorman of Nevada is ranked 17th. The Gaels will play Saint Louis at Aloha Stadium on Aug. 30, as part of the Aloha Football Classic.

The Crusaders will open their season on August 15, at Kapolei.