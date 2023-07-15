Five years after emerging as one of the memorable talents and personalities from the 2018 Little League World Series Championship team from Honolulu Little League, current Saint Louis infielder Sean Yamaguchi announced his commitment to the University of Nevada on Saturday.

Yamaguchi, a Class of 2024 prospect, spent the summer exploring his options, also considering Hawaii, Utah and BYU before ultimately deciding to join the Wolf Pack in Reno.

“When I set foot on campus, it felt like home. I ran into AJ Bianco, the quarterback, and met the local coaches on the staff, who made me feel very welcome,” Yamaguchi told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “That’s why I felt strongly about Nevada.

“It’s very special. Every kid’s dream is to get to the next level. For me, that was college baseball. It’s a testament to hard work paying off. I’m very excited to be joining the University of Nevada.”

In his junior year, Yamaguchi had .355 batting average with four doubles and three triples in his 62 at-bats. He was a captain for the two-time defending ILH regular season champions, who have won 31 of their last 43 games.