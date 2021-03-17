Saint Louis senior QB Connor Apo ‘super excited’ to hit the field in scheduled scrimmages next month

One month from today and 505 days since Saint Louis captured a fourth consecutive state title with a win over Kahuku on November 29 of 2019, Hawaii high school football teams will meet on the gridiron in the Aloha State with the start of exhibition play in the ILH.

Open division O’ahu private schools have committed to scrimmages starting with the Crusaders playing at Kamehameha on April 17.

Although the contests don’t anticipate to be played with a visible scoreboard in operation, the opportunity to compete is a win for hundreds of student athletes that were unable to play the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m super excited. I mean just to be able to play again, we got to be grateful for it no matter what. We won’t have fans or all that other stuff, we can’t really be focused on that. Out focus should be mainly on playing the game. I think that’s really important for all of us athletes,” Saint Louis senior quarterback Connor Apo told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

According to Apo, Saint Louis has been working out with an intensity as if their title has been on the line from the second that they were permitted to hit the practice field. Although the workouts are treated very much like training camp with pod work with COVID restrictions and protocols in place, the team can take solace in the sense of having made the most of every opportunity through unprecedented times.

“Our practices we go toe to toe every day and it’s pretty competitive. We still go as hard as we can because nothing is promised and you got to earn that spot every day,” said Apo. “Being that we had the longest offseason of our lives, we had a lot of time to put in work and get better at what we do, so it’s going to be a good test for us when we finally get to battle against each other.”

The lost season was one that can’t be made up for Apo, who is a senior. After waiting his time on the sideline behind two-time champ Jayden de Laura now at Washington State and University of Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro before that, 2021 was supposed to be the year that the 6-foot-1 right hander to compete with junior AJ Bianco and sophomore Kekahi Graham as the Saints aim for a fifth consecutive state crown.

“Of course, it’s a bummer, but it’s not really in our control and we can’t do anything about it so like Max Holloway says, it is what it is, you just got to move on and do what you can and get better every day.”

Apo says, his college recruitment is still open and is hoping for a preferred walk-on to a division one program, and feels that the ability to show his growth on tape against an opponent will be helpful.

The games will not be conducted as ILH events but instead as extracurricular experiences put on by the participating schools. Currently, public schools are unable to conduct similar events under current Department of Education guidelines but are able to return to full practices upon return from spring break.