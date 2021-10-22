Saint Louis routs Punahou in ILH semifinals to keep season alive

Not many expected Punahou and Saint Louis to be playing in an elimination game this early, but when push came to shove, the four-time defending state champion Crusaders showed their mettle and pounded the Buffanblu 35-0 on Friday night at Aloha Stadium to keep their season alive.

Punahou’s season is done at 1-4, while Saint Louis (3-3) advances to next week’s ILH final round against Kamehameha. Saint Louis must beat the Warriors in consecutive weeks to seize the ILH title, while the top-seeded Warriors have to win just once.

The first matchup between the two teams takes place on Friday at Aloha Stadium at a time to be determined later.

University of Hawaii quarterback commit A.J. Bianco was a perfect 17-for-17 for 263 yards and two passing touchdowns to Mason Muaau. Bianco also rushed for two additional scores.

A win for Kamehameha (3-1) in next week’s matchup against Saint Louis would give the Warriors the ILH Open division title, while a Saint Louis win would force a winner-take-all rematch on Nov. 5. Kamehameha has won both of its games against the Crusaders thus far in the 2021 season.

In other iLH action, Saint Louis II defeated Kamehameha II 33-19.