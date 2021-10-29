Saint Louis routs Kamehameha 41-7 to set up winner-take-all ILH Open championship next week

Saint Louis and Kamehameha played in a Friday night game at Aloha Stadium with ILH Open division championship implications.

A Kamehameha win would give the Warriors the Open championship, while a Saint Louis win would force a winner-take-all matchup next Friday.

After a 41-7 win by the Crusaders, the two squads will meet for all the marbles in a week. Saint Louis (4-3) also avenged two earlier losses against the Warriors (3-2).

Quarterback AJ Bianco, who completed all 17 passes he threw in a rout over Punahou last week, kept up his hot streak and completed 16 of 21 passes for 351 yards and three touchdownns.

The Crusaders and Warriors will meet next week at Aloha Stadium at 7 p.m. in the ILH Open division championship game. The winner will advance to the HHSAA Open tournament, while the loser’s season will come to an end.