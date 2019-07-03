Saint Louis’ Roman Wilson commits to Michigan

Saint Louis wide receiver Roman Wilson committed to play college football for Michigan on Tuesday.

Roman, speedy four star wideout was the highest ranked player in Hawaii according to 247 Sports who was left uncommitted until Tuesday. The number three slotted player in the class of 2020 joined seven of his Crusader teammates in the ’20 class who have committed to an FBS program. That list includes number one linebacker Jordan Botelho who will play for Notre Dame, and right behind him, fellow four star guy, pass rusher Nick Herbig who is committed Wisconsin. Next up on that list is No. 5 Saint Louis quarterback Jayden De Laura.

Saint Louis Crusaders in class of 2020 committed to FBS programs:

Jordan Botelho, LB, Saint Louis, Notre Dame

Nick Herbig, LB, Saint Louis, Wisconsin

Roman Wilson, WR, Saint Louis, Michigan

Stanley Mckenzie, DL, Saint Louis, California

Matt Sykes, WR, Saint Louis, UCLA

Kamo’i Latu, DB, Saint Louis, Utah

Kaiser Cambra-Cho, DB, Saint Louis, Army

Lawai’alani Brown, LB, Saint Louis, Central Michigan