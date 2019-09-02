Saint Louis rises in latest MaxPreps national ranking to eighth in the country

Breaking News
Following a marquee victory over three-time national champion Bishop Gorman this past Friday at Aloha Stadium, Saint Louis has climbed two spots to eighth in the latest MaxPreps Xcellent25 National Ranking on Sunday.

The Crusaders, Hawaii’s three-time defending state champions beat the Gaels 31-19, dropping the reigning Nevada state champions out of the Top-25.

In the victory, Saint Louis senior quarterback Jayden De Laura threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense lived up to the hype having not trailed in the game.

Up next for the Crusaders will be the program’s 2019 ILH opener against Kamehameha on Friday night.

Saint Louis is currently riding a 29-game winning streak, which dates back to the 2015 season when the team was led behind quarterback, current Alabama junior Tua Tagovailoa.

