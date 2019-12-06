Saint Louis quarterback Jayden deLaura wins Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year

Saint Louis quarterback Jayden deLaura, who also won the 2019 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award for Hawaii’s top offensive player, isn’t done adding to his trophy case.

The senior was announced as Hawaii’s Gatorade state Player of the Year on Friday.

The Washington State verbal commit passed for 3,442 yards and 29 touchdowns during the 2019 season. He also ran for 345 yards and eight touchdowns.

Saint Louis went a perfect 12-0 en route to a fourth straight HHSAA Open Division championship. Since then, the Crusaders have agreed to participate in the 2019 GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, which will take place from Dec. 20-21 in Las Vegas. An opponent for the Crusaders has yet to be formally announced, but they are likely to take on the Florida state champion, which will be decided on Dec. 14.