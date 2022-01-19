Saint Louis quarterback A.J. Bianco decommits from the University of Hawai’i, announces commitment to Nevada

Saint Louis quarterback and 2021 Cover2 Offensive player of the year finalist, A.J. Bianco, announces on social media that he is de-committing from the University of Hawai’i and instead will commit to the University of Nevada.

“I went on my visit this past weekend had a great time, getting to know the entire coaching staff, just love the opportunities they present,” Bianco told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida after Polynesian Bowl practice on Wednesday, “New coaching staff, few guys from Oregon, Coach Sage from UCLA. I really like the direction they’re going in.

This season led the Crusaders to an ILH title and the a spot in the Open Division State Championship. Bianco threw for 2,469 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also add 10 touchdowns on the ground.

"I went on my visit this past weekend had a great time getting to know the entire coaching staff. Just love the opportunities that they have to present."

After @polynesiabowl prax, QB A.J. Bianco de-commits from UH while committing to @NevadaFootball



📝👉🏼https://t.co/X7nJY90Oa1 pic.twitter.com/oCLf0MdEf1 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) January 19, 2022

“Right now, with everything going on [at UH], and signing day so close, I didn’t have a lot of time. Not having a coach, a lot of the player leaving, a lot of guys I’m close with, that was difficult to see, especially since this is my home team. You always want to play for your home team, but personally, going to Nevada is the best for me and my future.”

Bianco will make his commitment official when the next signing day rolls around on February 2nd.