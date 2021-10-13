Saint Louis quarterback A.J. Bianco commits to Hawaii football team

Saint Louis senior quarterback A.J. Bianco has committed to the University of Hawaii football team.

Bianco announced his commitment on his personal Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

Bianco, a Maui native, currently stands at 6-foot-4 and is also a standout basketball player for the Crusaders. He chose the Rainbow Warriors over scholarship offers from Nebraska and Washington State.

“I just think they’re going in the right direction,” Bianco told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “They got a big win this past week and I really like the coaching staff there, coach Bo (graham), I got to know him really well and I know a lot of the boys there and I’m just excited to stay home and be able to play for the home team.”

Because there was no official high school season in Hawaii in 2020, the 2021 season is Bianco’s first as a starter. Through four games, he has completed 94 of his 148 passes for 1,148 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions, per Hawaii Prep World.

“I think we got so many talented boys over here and if we were all able to stay home, UH would be one of the top programs in the nation, so I’m going to do my job, do my best, especially with the guys on this team, try to do my part in recruiting them over here staying home too,” said Bianco.

On Friday, Saint Louis and Kamehameha will meet for a 7:30 p.m. game at Aloha Stadium, with the winner earning the top seed in the ILH Open division tournament.