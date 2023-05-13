Punahou would not be denied.

On Saturday, the Buffanblu won their 10th consecutive HHSAA boys volleyball championship at the Cannon Activities Center in Laie.

The Buffanbu outlasted Kamehameha 19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-10, getting its second five-set victory in as many nights. On Friday, Punahou beat nationally ranked Moanalua in its own gym to advance to Saturday’s championship match.

Emanuele Clini led the Buffanblu with a team-high 23 kills, while Matthew Chun had a match-high 24 digs defensively for the Buffanblu.

Kainoa Wade, the son of University of Hawaii men’s volleyball head coach Charlie Wade, had a match-high 30 kills with 10 digs to lead Kamehameha with a double-double.

In the Division II championship game, Saint Louis defeated University Lab 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-19 to claim the school’s first-ever state championship in volleyball. Basketball star Pupu Sepulona had 15 kills and nine digs, while Rex Paguirigan had a match-high 50 assists.

Punahou won nine tournaments in a row entering Saturday. It has not lost a championship match since 2011 to Kamehameha, the most recent team to win one. An ILH school has won the HHSAA Division I boys volleyball title every year since 1980.