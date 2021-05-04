Saint Louis product Kamalu DeBlake set to join University of Hawai’i as a preferred walk-on

Rainbow Warriors football dips into the local pool ahead of fall camp. Mililani turned Saint Louis linebacker Kamalu DeBlake announced on social media late last month that he is accepting a preferred walk-on spot to join Coach Todd Graham’s War Dog Defense.

“It was amazing. It was a great feeling that I got a chance to play at a D1 level. It was awesome committing to UH because I get to play in front of my family and all my friends. It feels great to represent the state of Hawai’i,” DeBlake told KHON2 Alan Hoshida.

First I would like to Thank GOD for everything he has done for me🙏🏽 Without him nothing would be possible‼️ Im thankful to all my family & friends for supporting me. Most of all thank you to Coach Yoro and the UH Coaching Staff for this opportunity💯#DefendPrideRock #HawaiiFB pic.twitter.com/pZlmRlHxSd — Kamalu DeBlake (@KamaluDeblake) April 24, 2021

As a junior at Mililani, DeBlake produced 22 tackles, four for loss, and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. He had multiple lower division offers, but wanted the chance to play division one football. The ‘Bows are giving him that opportunity. Now, he must prove himself to earn a scholarship.

“I’ve always been a hard worker. I keep my head down and grind. I think UH is a great place for me to thrive over there. They have a great program and it was just a good fit for me.”

“I think it will be mind blowing. I’ve always seen them play. My grandpa attended the University of Hawai’i, so did my mom. Just following in their footsteps would be awesome. So many people I know that went to UH. It will be so cool to be a part of that legacy.”