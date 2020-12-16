Saint Louis offensive lineman Kalan Ellis signs to play football at Syracuse University

Saint Louis School’s Kalan Ellis says he’s only been to the snow once, but loved it. The 6’5, 350 pounder is about to see a lot more of it after signing his National Letter of Intent to player college football in Syracuse University.

“It meant everything to me. It meant all my hard work and education paid off to get me to this spot. Finally putting that pen to that paper really made me happy and excited,” Ellis said after his signing ceremony inside Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, “I’ll be the first person on my moms side to go to college and actually earn a scholarship. They really helped me work towards my progress and on my craft, giving me tips even after a games and practices.”

It was a momentous day for the Ellis family because Kalan becomes the first person on his mother’s side to earn a division one scholarship.

This Hawaiian is in a New York State of Mind. @ellis_95 is heading to 'Cuse.



Kalan Ellis

Offensive Line

Waimanalo, Hawaii pic.twitter.com/NfMCvAzzqP — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 16, 2020

Ellis is ranked by 24/7 Sports as the 7th best recruit in the state of Hawai’i and the top offensive lineman recruit. Number-8 on the list is Kamehameha’s Austyn Kauhi who also signed today to play for the Orange next year.