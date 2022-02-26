Saint Louis and Maui Prep were the victors of the HHSAA boys basketball championships on Saturday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Saint Louis is the new Division I state champion, while Maui Prep is the winner in Division II.

In the Division I championship game, top-seeded Saint Louis crushed Mililani 57-34 behind a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds from Aiva Arquette, which were both game highs.

In the Division II championship game, Maui Prep routed Kaimuki 65-35. Four players scored in double digits for Na Pueo, led by Jimmy Falk’s game-high 17 points. It is the first state title of any kind for Maui Prep, a K-12 which first opened as a school in 2005 to less than 20 middle school students.

‘Iolani and Hawaii Baptist were crowned as the HHSAA girls basketball champions last week.