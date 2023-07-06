Over 400 high school football players recently participated in the ESPN 300 Elite Hawaii Camp in Pukalani at King Kekaulike.

The camp, hosted by Maui’s Jojo Dickson Performance and the UC Report, provided a unique opportunity for players to be scouted, with representatives from ranking database 24/7 in attendance.

Among the standout participants were Saint Louis offensive linemen, junior Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres and senior Rustin Young. Both players impressed so much that they earned invites to the Under Armour All-American Game for 2024 and 2025 respectively.

“It’s a big punch, honestly, because now I have a big target on my head,” said Young. He acknowledged that people will now see him as a challenge to beat, which fuels his determination to work harder and live up to expectations.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres also spoke about his pride in the recognition and representing the Saint Louis program, saying he aims to live up to the legacy of past great linemen. “It means to have the pride and the trust of your brothers behind you and to move as one group, one unit, to protect each other’s backs no matter what happens,” he said.

Currently, both players are uncommitted for college but have a number of scholarship offers from various institutions, including the University of Hawaii and numerous Power 5 programs.

Their team, the Crusaders, are set to kick off their 2023 season on August 12th against Kapolei.