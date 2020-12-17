Saint Louis linebacker Mason Tufaga inks with Utah

Saint Louis senior linebacker Mason Tufaga made his commitment to the University of Utah official on Wednesday, signing with the Utes during the early signing period on Wednesday.

Tufaga followed through on the commitment he made to the Utes in August after receiving dozens of scholarship offers.

“Today is very special. It officially feels like I’m able to take that weight off my shoulders, weight off my parents shoulders so that they don’t have to pay for my college. It’s just exciting for all of us. Not just me but our whole family,” Tufaga told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Tufaga’s father, Wes, played for Utah from 1997 to 2000. Mason’s older brother, Isaiah, is currently a sophomore linebacker for the University of Hawaii football team.

“Now it’s just grind. Grind and get that starting position and make my family proud. That’s all me and my brother ever wanted to do is just make my family proud.”

Mason Tufaga’s signing continues a Hawaii pipeline to the university, which includes names such as Bradlee Anae, Malik Haynes, Mika Tafua and Kamo’i Latu.