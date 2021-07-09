Saint Louis’ Kona Moore announces football commitment to the University of Hawai’i

Saint Louis soon-to-be senior Kona Moore became the first member of the Rainbow Warriors football recruiting class of 2022. The defensive back announced his commitment on social media. Like many before him, It is a dream come true to be able to stay home and represent Hawai’i at the next level.

“I felt like it was the right decision for me and my family because the coaches believed in me. They got to see me workout as well. For them to believe in me and see me was just good,” Moore told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida, “Definitely important to get the weight off my shoulders and my parents too. To commit early I feel like I have nothing to worry about in the recruiting process wise. I can just focus on playing play ball and getting wins for my team. I still have a lot to prove especially to myself and to these coaches. I’m ready to do it this year.”

I am Committed To The University Of Hawaii🌈 Thank You To my Parents And Family Members Who Have Supported Me And Helped Me Throughout This Process! #GoBows pic.twitter.com/IzU4wQMT69 — Kona Moore ‘22 (@konamoore2) July 9, 2021

The last time most high school football fans saw Moore on the field he was just a sophomore for the Crusaders. That was two years and thirty pounds ago. He produced five interceptions while earning a starting job later in that 2019 season.

“I’ve gained 30 or 35 pounds since that time, so it was hard getting use to it, use to running around with all that weight, but I’m starting to get it. I’m ready for the season. It feels super surreal. I’ve been to their games before and to finally put in the hat and soon sign sign my letter of intent. I’m just ready. I have no words for this. I’m actually very happy we get a full season this time. We actually start off the season against my brother and Campbell, so that makes it even more exciting.”

High school football is set to return to the Hawai’i in a month. The first games will be the first week of August with training camp beginning the week of the 19th. Moore is relieve his commitment is behind him and he can focus on helping the Brotherhood towards another state championship run.