Saint Louis won its second consecutive state championship in basketball on Friday (photo by Christian Shimabuku).

A pair of familiar teams were left standing when all was said and done at the HHSAA boys basketball championships at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Saint Louis and Kohala won the Division I and II championship games, respectively. Saint Louis won its second consecutive state title, while Kohala won its second in three tries.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the Division II championship game, Layden Kauka made the game-winning jumper with five seconds remaining to lift the Cowboys (19-2) over the Jr. ‘Bows (23-7) as Trey Ambrozich’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer fell just short. Duke Mobley had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Koa Laboy finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and 14 rebounds.

For Kohala, Landon Kauka had a game-high 19 points while Layden Kauka added 13 with seven rebounds, including two clutch baskets in the final minute.

Kohala won its second HHSAA boys basketball title as a school on Friday. It won its first in 2020 (Photo by Christian Shimahuku).

In the Division I championship game, sophomore forward Pupu Sepulona stole the show with 15 points and three rebounds, making five of his six free throw attempts despite playing just 20 minutes due to foul trouble as the Crusaders (27-7) prevailed over the Sabers (25-6). Miles Hornage had a team-high 15 points for the Sabers on 6-of-9 shooting.