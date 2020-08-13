Saint Louis’ Jordan Yamamoto gets second start in wild game versus Blue Jays

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jordan Yamamoto #50 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the first inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on August 12, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays are the home team and are playing their home games in Buffalo due to the Canadian government’s policy on COVID-19. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Magneuris Sierra hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins overcame Toronto’s seven home runs to outlast the Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night in the final game of their season-opening, three-week road trip. Pearl City’s Jordan Yamamoto started the game for Miami, going three and a third, giving up seven hits, allowing four runs, and striking out five. It was his 2nd start of the year.

Bo Bichette went 5 for 5 for the Blue Jays, a day after homering during a 10-inning win in their first game at their new Buffalo home. He connected again as Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to lose while slugging at least seven homers.

After this detour to Sahlen Field, the Marlins finally get to go home.

Miami has an off day before facing Atlanta for three games to start a seven-game homestand. The Marlins’ grueling road odyssey began with a trip to Atlanta on July 21 for a pair of exhibition games and moved on to Philadelphia for a season-opening, three-game series.

The Marlins, however, had their return home delayed when an outbreak of COVID-19 occurred, forcing seven games to be postponed.

Despite the travel woes, the Marlins have had at least a share of first place in the NL East every day so far this season.