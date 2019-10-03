Saint Louis’ Jayden de Laura thinks he can ‘flourish’ at Washington State following verbal commitment

Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura is heading to the Pac 12.

On Tuesday night, the Crusaders star announced his scholarship offer from Washington State and less than a day later, de Laura committed to join head coach Mike Leach’s Cougars squad next season.

“Me and my family talked about it last night. We’ve been waiting for this offer for quite awhile now,” de Laura said. “After we talked about it, we decided to jump on it while we had it.”

COMMITTED!!!🐾



•



•



Your word is a lamp to guide me

and a light for my path.

(Psalm 119:105) #GoCougs🐾 pic.twitter.com/uzw0HDCE5g — Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) October 2, 2019

The senior signal-caller fielded offers from BYU, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and San Diego State before landing an offer from Washington State.

“I think with me in that type of offense, I think I could flourish in that type of offense,” de Laura said of Washington State’s patented Air Raid passing scheme. “I’m excited. I’m going to try to get up there on my bye week when we can and I just can’t wait to feel the atmosphere myself.”

This season, de Laura has thrown for 1,948 yards and 21 total touchdowns (19 pass, two rush) to go along with 198 rushing yards.

The soon-to-be Cougar will now follow in the footsteps of another Crusaders quarterback Jason Gesser, who led Washington State to a Rose Bowl appearance in 2002.