Saint Louis II gained 579 yards in a 48-35 win over Kamehameha II on Friday night.

Leading the way was quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who completed 30 of his 44 passes for 453 yards and six touchdowns.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Meanwhile, receiver Onosai Salanoa hauled in 13 passes for 262 yards and three additional scores.

The Crusaders improved to 2-1, while the Warriors dropped to 1-3.