One day after Maui's Kurt Suzuki of the Washington Nationals became a World Series champion for the first time in his career, another Hawaii born star received an accolade for the trophy case as Hilo's Kolten Wong was honored as the best defensive second baseman in Major League Baseball according Baseball Info Solutions.

Wong won the Fielding Bible's honor for a second straight year as a unanimous choice at his position. He led all second basemen in Defensive Runs Saved, with 14.