Saint Louis hangs on to defeat Punahou 27-21

In Friday night football action at Aloha Stadium, Saint Louis edged Punahou 27-21.

Saint Louis improved to 2-1, while Punahou dropped to 1-3.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Quarterback AJ Bianco led the way offensively for Saint Louis, which two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

Punahou’s regular season is done. The Buffanblu will play the loser of next week’s showdown between Saint Louis and Kamehameha, which will determine the ILH Open No. 1 seed on Oct. 22.

Saint Louis, meanwhile, will try to avenge an earlier loss to Kamehameha on Sept. 24, the first loss the Crusaders had to a Hawaii team since 2016.

Kickoff between the Warriors and Crusaders next Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.