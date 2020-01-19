Saint Louis graduates Correa, Mariota of Titans end their season in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against Kamalei Correa #44 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs advance to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, beating Tennessee Titans 35-24 in AFC title game.

Patrick Mahomes tip-toed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown, added three TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship.

In two weeks in Miami, they will play the winner of the NFC title game between Green Bay and San Francisco.

Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead. From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In defeat, Saint Louis graduate, back-up quarterback Marcus Mariota ran for five yards in his only action in the game. Fellow former Crusader, linebacker Kamalei Correa recorded 9-tackles and a sack.

Marcus Mariota on his five years in Nashville/with the #Titans: “It was a gift.” pic.twitter.com/cRBD0x7bYw — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) January 19, 2020

Mariota, who was replaced by Ryan Tannehill as Tennessee’s starting quarterback in week seven of this season will be a free agent entering the offseason. Correa, will also enter free agency having completed a four year deal that he signed as a draft pick in Baltimore four years ago before being traded to Tennessee in the 2018 season.