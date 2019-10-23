Saint Louis graduate Dominic Raiola headlines Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2020 today. Four Inductees were selected from a list of 10 Finalists.

The Class of 2020 is David Dixon of Māori Ancestry, Frank Manumaluega of Samoan Ancestry, Haloti Ngata of Tongan Ancestry and Dominic Raiola of Hawaiian Ancestry.

Raiola, is the only honoree that is a Hawaii High School graduate, having been a multiple time Prep Bowl champion at Saint Louis, before becoming an All-American at Nebraska.

After being drafted in the second round by the Lions, Raiola went on to have the longest career by any Hawaii born player in NFL history, where in 14 seasons, Raiola played in 219 games.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2020,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “Their accomplishments on and off the field make each of them truly worthy of this recognition.”

The Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, and former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, among others.

The Class of 2020 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 18 & 19, 2019. The Polynesian High School, College and Professional Players of Year honorees will be announced later this year.

