Saint Louis grad, Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura suspended after arrest on suspicion of DUI

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) carries the ball against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Washington State won 38-28. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Saint Louis graduate and Washington State University starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has been suspended from the Cougars football team indefinitely after being arrested for suspected driving under the influence.

Pullman police told several media outlets that he failed to stop at a stop sign and then turned the wrong way down a one-way street before being stopped.

Pullman Police say de Laura failed a field sobriety test and was arrested, cited and released for misdemeanor DUI. The 19-year-old refused to take a breathalyzer test.

A spokesperson for WSU confirmed to KREM in Spokane that de Laura is currently suspended indefinitely from the football team.

As a true freshman, the former state champion quarterback threw for 886 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

De Laura became the first true freshman to ever start for Washington State in a season opener. He was named Pac-12 freshman of the week in week one, after leading the Cougars to a win over Oregon State.