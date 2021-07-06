Saint Louis grad, former Oregon linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia announces commitment to SMU

Saint Louis graduate, former Oregon linebacker, Isaac Slade-Matautia is headed to the Lone Star State.

The 2015 Cover2 Te’o Award winner as state defensive player of the year announced via his Instagram page on Tuesday that he is transferring to SMU ahead of his junior season.

Slade-Matautia, who entered the transfer portal last month was the team co-leader in tackles for the Ducks in the pandemic shortened 2020 season, posting 45 tackles in seven games. Over his last 21 games dating back to 2019, the Honolulu native has posted 111 tackles with 16 pass break ups.

His commitment to the Mustangs will reunite him with former Ducks defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt who holds that same position with the Mustangs. Coming out of high school, Leavitt played a big role in getting the blue chip recruit to sign with Oregon.

SMU went 7-3 in 2020 and finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference. The Mustangs will open the 2021 season on September 4 against Abiline Christian in Dallas.