Saint Louis falls to Bishop Gorman to open 2021 season

In the first high school football game involving a team from Hawaii, Saint Louis fell to Bishop Gorman 42-21 on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Quarterback AJ Bianco got the scoring started for Saint Louis (0-1) with an 18-yard rushing touchdown. Cam Barfield evened the score for Bishop Gorman (1-0) with a one-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the first quarter.

The Gaels took the lead in the second quarter on Barfield’s second rushing touchdown of the day, which went 57 yards. Ola Apduhan tied the game with a 3-yard rushing score for Saint Louis with 8:39 left in the second quarter.

Gorman took the lead again on Barfield’s third touchdown of a day, a 2-yard rush with 4:44 remaining in the second quarter. Barfield scored touchdown No. 4 on a 3-yard run with 1:15 left in the second quarter to give BG a 28-14 lead.

Barfield picked up where he left off in the second half with his fifth touchdown of the day on a 19-yard score to put the Gaels up 35-14. Gorman extended its lead to 42-14 with 11:11 remaining in the fourth quarter after a Saint Louis snap on a punt was fumbled and recovered in the end zone by the Gaels.

Saint Louis added a late touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter for the game’s final score.

Saint Louis was the first team from Hawaii to play a game in 2021. The Crusaders last played on Dec. 21, 2019, also at Bishop Gorman, and were the last Hawaii team to play in 2019. The 2020 season did not materialize due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

High school football in Hawaii will resume next Friday with the ILH kicking off its 2021 schedule on Aug. 27.