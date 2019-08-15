Saint Louis’ defense aims to lead Crusaders to 4th-straight state title

With the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys taking the shine of Hawaii’s Saturday’s night lights at Aloha Stadium, the Oahu high school football schedule is getting off to an early start before the weekend.

Five games will be held tomorrow night,including three-time defending state champion Saint Louis, who will take on Kapolei on the Hurricanes’ home field.

The Crusader defense is one of the most formidable units in the state heading into the 2019 season featuring eight players with FBS scholarship offers.

One of those defensive leaders is senior defensive lineman Stanley McKenzie, who is looking to fill the void left by current USC freshman Gino Quinones and last year’s Cover-2 Mariota Award winner Faatui Tuitele, who is up at the University of Washington.

“I’m very excited,” McKenzie said. “It’s my last ride with all my brothers out here. We’re trying to make the best of it and we come out here every day, working hard every day, going up against each other. Blood, sweat and tears into this season, man … It’s an honor having guys like Tui (Tuitele), Gino (Quinones), them leading the way. Those younger guys are now looking up to me. I just tell them hard work, hard work is the key.”

Joining McKenzie in the front-seven for Saint Louis this season will be reigning Cover-2 Manti Te’o Award winner and future Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Botelho and Wisconsin commit Nick Herbig.

Expectations are high for Saint Louis’ defense to carry the Crusaders to another state title, but McKenzie said that the team is motivated and prepared to clinch the school’s fourth-straight championship.

“We for sure don’t want to be that class that ruins the legacy,” McKenzie said. “So preparation is key; if you have preparation there’s no pressure. Just trusting in our coaches, trusting in what they say and just balling out on the field.”

Kickoff between Saint Louis vs. Kapolei is set for 7:30 p.m. HT. The game will be televised live on Spectrum OC-16.

HAWAII’I HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

WEEK 3

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Campbell at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Damien at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-Five at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Kamehameha at Punahou, 3:15 p.m.

Kahuku at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

‘Iolani at Aiea, 6 p.m.

Waipahu at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Waialua, 6 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.

Kalani at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Hilo, 6 p.m.

Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.) vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Kealakehe at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.

Kwansei Gakuin (Japan) at King Kekaulike, 6 p.m.

Kapaa at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

Honokaa vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7 p.m.

Kealakehe at Konawaena, time TBA