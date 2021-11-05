Saint Louis defeats Kamehameha to win ILH championship

Saint Louis defeated Kamehameha 35-21 in the ILH championship game on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

The Crusaders, who had to defeat the Warriors two games in a row in order to take the ILH Open title, did just that in order to keep their hopes of winning their fifth straight HHSAA title alive.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The two teams were tied at 14 at halftime, but Saint Louis pulled away behind quarterback and University of Hawaii commit AJ Bianco’s three total touchdowns. Bianco completed 19 of his 22 passes for 358 yards and a touchdown with an interception. On the ground, he rushed 20 times for 120 yards and two scores.

Kealii Ah Yat completed 16 of his 23 passes for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Warriors. After beating the Crusaders twice, the 2021 season comes to an end at 3-3 after consecutive losses.

Saint Louis (5-3) wins its sixth consecutive ILH championship and will await December’s HHSAA Open division tournament.