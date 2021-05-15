Saint Louis baseball wins 2021 ILH title

Saint Louis won the 2021 ILH baseball title with a 2-1 win over Punahou at Hans L’Orange in the championship game on Saturday night.

The Crusaders took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Xander Sielken drove in Aiva Arquette.

Punahou tied the game at 1 on a squeeze play from Kaikea Harrison that drove in Ryne Umemoto in the top of the fifth inning. Saint Louis took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth after Makamae Dupont drove in Arquette on a bunt.

The Buffanblu were held to just one hit but drew six walks. Hunter Hirayama got the win for Saint Louis after pitching three scoreless innings to close out the victory. Punahou’s Rustin Katsura was stuck with the loss after surrendering the winning run.

The ILH championship for Saint Louis is the school’s first in baseball since 2017.