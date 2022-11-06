Saint Louis and Hawaii-Hilo alum Dylan Spain has been traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Colorado Rockies organization.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today was first to report the transaction on Monday.

Spain, a 10th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, had a sterling debut season in which he had a 0.00 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched.

In 2022, Spain posted a 5.30 ERA in 56 innings pitched for the Rome Braves, the Advanced Class A affiliate for the Braves.

Spain was traded to Colorado in exchange for Sam Hilliard.