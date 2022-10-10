Former Saint Louis standouts Kamo’i Latu and Chevan Cordeiro each earned conference honors on Monday.

Latu, a safety at Wisconsin, earned Big 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Cordeiro, meanwhile, earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in a row after leading San Jose State to a 40-7 win over UNLV on Friday.

In Wisconsin’s 42-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday, Latu had three tackles and two interceptions for a total of 32 return yards.

Additionally, Latu’s former Saint Louis teammate and current fellow Badger Nick Herbig had seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the win over Northwestern.

The Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big 10) face Michigan State on Saturday at 10 a.m. HST on KHON2, while San Jose State takes on Fresno State on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. HST on FS1.