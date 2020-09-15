Saint Louis alum Tyson Alualu starts 11th NFL season with a bang

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Saint Louis alum and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is currently the longest-tenured NFL player from Hawaii. But as the Kalihi native showed on Monday, the 11-year veteran still has plenty left in the tank.

In a 26-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, Alualu got the starting nod at nose tackle and delivered. He registered four total tackles (three solo), including two tackles for loss as the Steelers stifled the Giants.

Punahou’s DeForest Buckner was another defensive lineman from the islands that had a big game, but it was an otherwise quiet week for players with ties to the Aloha State. Here are how all 23 NFL players with Hawaii ties fared during the first week of the 2020 NFL season.

Players on 2020 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties:

Active roster

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was active but did not record any statistics for the Cowboys in a 20-17 loss to the Rams.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had six tackles (four solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss in his Colts debut. However, the Colts fell 27-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars behind Gardner Minshew’s 19-for-20 passing performance.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Tennessee Titans (Saint Louis): Correa had two tackles (one solo) in the team’s 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn missed a 51-yard field goal but went 2-for-2 in extra points in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active but did not record any statistics in a 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill recorded two total tackles (one solo) in a 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard for an undermanned Eagles offensive line. It was his first career start. Despite leading 17-0, the Eagles lost 27-17 to the Washington Football Team.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard for the Eagles.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp registered a tackle on special teams in a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa recorded a tackle in a 43-34 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was inactive for the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez was active against the Jaguars, but the Colts did not punt. Additionally, rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship handles kickoffs for the Colts. Blankenship hit both of his extra point attempts as well as two of his three field goal attempts with Sanchez as his holder.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa was active but did not play in a 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots. Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 20 of his 30 passes for 191 yards and three interceptions. However, multiple reports say the Dolphins will continue to be cautious and may not play Tagovailoa until the season is halfway over. There is also the possibility that Tagovailoa will be thrust into action earlier than expected.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai recorded four tackles (three solo) in a 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii): Henderson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Cincinnati’s Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was placed back on the practice squad on Monday.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs (Pearl City)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)