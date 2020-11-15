Saint Louis alum Nick Herbig stands out in No. 13 Wisconsin’s win over Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 14: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a second half past against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wisconsin freshman linebacker and Saint Louis alum Nick Herbig shined in a 49-11 win for the No. 13 Badgers over Michigan.

Herbig, the 2019 Cover2 Manti Te’o state Defensive Player of the Year, had a team-high five total tackles and a game-high three tackles for loss in his second career collegiate start in as many games.

Herbig took on fellow 2020 Saint Louis classmate and Michigan receiver Roman Wilson, who did not record any statistics for the Wolverines. UM dropped to 1-3 for the season.

The Badgers improved to 2-0 and will next face 4-0 Northwestern on Nov. 21.

