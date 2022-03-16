Saint Louis alum Nate Herbig been tendered by the Philadelphia Eagles.

In NFL terms, it means the path has been paved for the offensive lineman from Kauai to return to the Eagles for his fourth season with the franchise. Another team can offer Herbig a contract, but the Eagles will posses the right to match any offer.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Herbig, who went undrafted out of Stanford in 2019, has been a staple in Philadelphia’s offensive line for four years, playing mostly on the interior offensive line.

If no other teams offer Herbig a contract, then he is set to make $2.43 million in 2022 per Spotrac before hitting the free agency market. In his first three seasons, Herbig earned a total of approximately $2.03 million.

Wednesday was the start of the new NFL year, marking the first day most NFL transactions can become official.