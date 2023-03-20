Shortly after signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saint Louis alum and Kauai native Nate Herbig quickly endeared himself to his new fanbase.

In his introductory press conference, Herbig touched on a variety of topics while assuring fans of his passion for the sport of football.

“I love football. I love to play the game of football. I feel like football’s played a certain way and I’m going to play it that way,” Herbig said. “And I’m happy to be here. Old school, you know, smash mouth. I like that stuff. As you can see, I’m built for it. So I’m happy to be here.

“I definitely got a chip on my shoulder. I mean, I feel like people label me or say my limitations and stuff, so every year I’m just trying to work, improve and just be a player.”

Herbig also made a pitch for the Steelers to select his brother, former Saint Louis and Wisconsin star linebacker Nick Herbig, in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“It’s over already. I came in the building screaming it like, ‘Come on, let’s get him here.’ Nick Herbig, stud, absolute stud,” Nate Herbig said of his little brother. “I should be his agent.

“I just want to say this out there, Saint Louis and Hawaii is the best high school in Hawaii. Tyson Alualu was here, same high school, stud, legend. We love football. We love to play the game. And it’s a big thing. So I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to represent.”