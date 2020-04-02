Saint Louis alum Kamalei Correa re-signs with Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 20: Kamalei Correa #44 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after making a big tackle during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chargers 23-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kamalei Correa has re-signed with the Tennessee Titans, according to a tweet from his agency, DEC Management.

The 2013 Saint Louis alum signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million to remain in Tennessee, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com

Correa was a second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft after finishing his college career at Boise State. He was traded to the Titans prior to the 2018 season for a sixth-round pick.

Correa enjoyed perhaps his best professional season in 2019, registering five sacks and playing a role in a Titans defense that advanced all the way to the AFC Championship game.