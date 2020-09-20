Saint Louis alum Jordan Botelho wreaks havoc on special teams in win for No. 7 Notre Dame

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jordan Botelho (Courtesy Notre Dame Athletics)

Saint Louis alum and Notre Dame freshman defensive lineman Jordan Botelho had two memorable plays on special teams, one of which included his first collegiate touchdown, in a 52-0 win over South Florida on Saturday.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The first big play of Botelho’s college career occurred when he met South Florida’s punter in the end zone following a bad snap.

Botelho’s second big play on special teams happened with 3:23 remaining in the third. Following a blocked punt, he recovered a fumble for a one-yard touchdown.

Botelho, the 2018 Cover2 Manti Teo Award winner for Defensive Player of the Year, also finished with a tackle on Saturday. The No. 7 Fighting Irish (2-0) also feature Kapolei’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Punahou’s Marist Liufau on their roster. Tagovailoa-Amosa finished with a solo tackle and a tackle for loss, while Liufau was listed as inactive before the game started.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories