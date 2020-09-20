Saint Louis alum Jordan Botelho wreaks havoc on special teams in win for No. 7 Notre Dame

Saint Louis alum and Notre Dame freshman defensive lineman Jordan Botelho had two memorable plays on special teams, one of which included his first collegiate touchdown, in a 52-0 win over South Florida on Saturday.

The first big play of Botelho’s college career occurred when he met South Florida’s punter in the end zone following a bad snap.

Botelho’s second big play on special teams happened with 3:23 remaining in the third. Following a blocked punt, he recovered a fumble for a one-yard touchdown.

Our guy @Jordanbotelho_ is really bout dat action on special teams today. 🔥🔥#GoIrish x #BeatBulls pic.twitter.com/iAxiGwyb9G — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 19, 2020

Botelho, the 2018 Cover2 Manti Teo Award winner for Defensive Player of the Year, also finished with a tackle on Saturday. The No. 7 Fighting Irish (2-0) also feature Kapolei’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Punahou’s Marist Liufau on their roster. Tagovailoa-Amosa finished with a solo tackle and a tackle for loss, while Liufau was listed as inactive before the game started.