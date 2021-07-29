Saint Louis alum and Washington State QB Jayden de Laura found not guilty of February DUI

Saint Louis alumnus and Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura was found not guilty of a DUI charge.

De Laura was arrested in February on suspicion of a DUI. He was also suspended from the Washington State football team through the duration of their spring practice.

Through his lawyer William Kirk, de Laura released the following statement to Hawaii media:

“I am very grateful for today’s verdict which found me not guilty of DUI. I want to thank all those who supported me throughout this very difficult time, from my teammates, coaches, attorneys and especially my family. While I do feel mildly vindicated by today’s verdict, I recognize that I made some poor choices on the night in question. I, and I alone am responsible for those choices. I also recognize that I have let a lot of people down here at WSU and also understand the tremendous trust and responsibility that that has been placed upon me. I will never take that for granted and I will work each and everyday moving forward to earn back the trust from the entire Cougar Nation so I can flourish here at Washington State University both academically and athletically.

“I want to also thank the Pullman Police Department, the Pullman Prosecuting Attorney and the Judge. I was treated fairly throughout this entire process. The officer that night showed tremendous respect and professionalism and I will forever be grateful for how he treated me. I will not be making any further comments about this incident, all questions related to this case may be directed to my attorney. Now I just want to get back to being a student athlete here at WSU and work my hardest so that we have a successful 2021 season. Thank you to the entire Cougar nation for your support, I promise I will do better in the future.”

The Cougars open up their 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Utah State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.