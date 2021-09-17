Saint Louis 2 routs Damien on Friday night

Saint Louis 2 routed Damien 34-14 on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

Saint Louis 2 quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele completed 30 of 47 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

All three of Sagapolutele’s touchdowns went to Kache Kaio, who hauled in nine receptions for 172 yards.

It was the first game of the season for Saint Louis 2 (1-0), which has had multiple COVID cancellations on its schedule.

The game between the Crusaders and Monarchs (2-2) was the first game of an ILH doubleheader at Aloha Stadium.

