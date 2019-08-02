Saint Francis closure leads Oregon commit Fa’aope Laloulu to a homecoming at Farrington

Certainly, one of the most intriguing games on the slate will take place in Kalihi as Farrington will play host to Leilehua serving as a homecoming for one of the state’s most visible players.

6-foot-7, 390-pound offensive lineman Fa’aope Laloulu will spend his senior season in his hometown. That’s after Saint Francis closed the doors to the school in the summer, leading the Oregon commit to transfer to the Governors. Providing as unmatched motivation in the trenches.

“At home I feel amazing, it feels good. To actually put on the maroon jersey it feels good,” said Laloulu. “The return, it’s going to be an honor. It feels good to play for the hometown, that’s family right there to me. It feels like home, it’s a brotherhood that will never be broken. They welcomed me home with open arms so I treat them like family.”

As a junior with the Saints, Laloulu was a finalist for the Cover2 Kreutz Award as lineman of the year, and is expected to play a key piece in the Governors rushing-attack that returns Raymond Millare, who totaled 887-yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore least season.

“The kids played with him when he was younger. They knew who he was, and he knows a lot of our kids. When he stepped on the field we welcomed him and went straight to work, and he’s been dedicated all summer, and he’s put in the work. The guys look up to him,” said head coach Daniel Sanchez.

“Play as a team, change what everybody thinks about us she just ball out. I hope everybody brings out their A-game, and just have a great season this year. Go out with a bang for my last year,” added Laloulu.

The Governors and Mules kickoff on Friday night at 7:30 at Diaz Stadium.

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Courtesy: Hawaii Prep World – For complete 2019 Schedule – CLICK HERE



FRIDAY, AUG. 2

Kauai vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 7 p.m.

Leilehua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

‘Iolani at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 10 a.m.

Molokai at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Punahou at Kailua, 6 p.m.

Kealakehe at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.

Damien at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

King Kekaulike vs. McKinley, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.