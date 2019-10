SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain tonight during the Crimson Tide’s 35-13 win over Tennessee, according to head coach Nick Saban per ESPN’s Molly McGrath.

Nick Saban said Tua Tagovailoa could be out 1-2 weeks with a high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/Wfh98lfaob — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2019

For the first time in his career, Tagovailoa didn’t throw a touchdown pass in a game that he started.

He finished 11-of-12 passing for 155 yards and one interception.