Saban says Tagovailoa ‘works out like crazy’, says he might be working ‘too hard’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 31: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes upfield in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa’s work ethic to be the best quarterback he can be has never been questioned. However, he might be working a little too hard according to his head coach.

“I’m sure he’s not satisfied with where he is and works hard every day,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said about his star quarterback, per 247 Sports. “Sometimes too hard.”

Saban’s comments about Tagovailoa came after the junior signal-caller posted him and his younger brother, Taulia, working out at the Alabama athletics facility following the team’s win over Duke last Saturday.

“The guy works out like crazy, and we’re trying to say, ‘Sometimes less is more. You can do too much.’ And that’s Tua’s sort of mentality.”

Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-31 passing against the Blue Devils. He’ll look to continue his Heisman Trophy campaign this Saturday against New Mexico State at 10 a.m. HT live on SEC Network.