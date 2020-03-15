Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota’s former backup, agrees to new $118 million deal with Titans

Ryan Tannehill, who was brought in by the Tennessee Titans to be Marcus Mariota’s backup quarterback before the 2019 season, agreed to terms on a four-year, $118 million contract with the franchise on Sunday. The deal also includes $62 million guaranteed.
Tannehill, who overtook Mariota as the team’s starter after Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season, guided the Titans to a 7-3 finish down the stretch during the regular season, then led them to upset victories over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Tannehill passed for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 70.3 percent of his passes during the 2019 season. He was the sixth overall selection of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and spent his whole career there before signing with the Titans.
Mariota, a Saint Louis alum and the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner during his time at Oregon, was the second overall selection of the 2015 draft. He passed for 1,203 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2019 season while completing 59.4 percent of his passes.
Like Tannehill in 2019, Mariota is set to become a free agent when the new league year for the NFL starts on March 18.