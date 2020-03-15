Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota’s former backup, agrees to new $118 million deal with Titans

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans reacts during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill, who was brought in by the Tennessee Titans to be Marcus Mariota’s backup quarterback before the 2019 season, agreed to terms on a four-year, $118 million contract with the franchise on Sunday. The deal also includes $62 million guaranteed.

Tannehill, who overtook Mariota as the team’s starter after Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season, guided the Titans to a 7-3 finish down the stretch during the regular season, then led them to upset victories over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Tannehill passed for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 70.3 percent of his passes during the 2019 season. He was the sixth overall selection of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and spent his whole career there before signing with the Titans.

Here’s more numbers on Ryan Tannehill’s deal, per source:



2020 is $17.5m fully guaranteed.



2021 is $24.5m fully guaranteed.



2022 is $29m guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on 5th day of 2021 league year.



2023 is $27.5m base. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 15, 2020

Mariota, a Saint Louis alum and the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner during his time at Oregon, was the second overall selection of the 2015 draft. He passed for 1,203 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2019 season while completing 59.4 percent of his passes.

Like Tannehill in 2019, Mariota is set to become a free agent when the new league year for the NFL starts on March 18.