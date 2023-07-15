Saint Louis offensive lineman Rustin Young announced on Saturday that he has verbally committed to Oregon State University.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Under Armour All-American, who recently earned MVP honors at the ESPN 300 Elite Showcase in Maui two weeks ago, is considered a three-star prospect and the sixth-ranked recruit in the state according to 24/7 Sports.

Young revealed that the University of Hawaii and Utah were the other finalists in his decision-making process.

Earlier this summer, Punahou defensive lineman, reigning Cover2 Olin Kreutz Award winner as lineman of the year, Kekai Burnett also committed to the Beavers program.

Prep football players from the Class of 2024 can make their commitments official during the Division Football early period on December 20.