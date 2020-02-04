Run and ‘shoots’: Nick Rolovich’s initial WSU staff comprised mostly of former UH assistants

Former University of Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich has finalized his initial coaching staff at Washington State.

Per a WSU release which came out on Monday, seven of Rolovich’s 10 assistant coaches were on the UH staff during the 2019 season.

Rolovich mentioned during his introductory press conference on Jan. 16 that the Cougars will implement the run and shoot as their base offense. All of his offensive assistants he’s bringing with him to Washington State have worked with him previously at UH.

Here are the names joining Rolovich on the Washington State coaching staff, their titles for the 2020 season and where they coached in 2019:

Brian Smith, offensive coordinator (former Hawaii associate head coach/offensive coordinator/running backs coach)

Jake Dickert, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach former Wyoming defensive coordinator/safeties coach)

Craig Stutzmann, quarterbacks coach (former Hawaii passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach)

Andre Allen, wide receivers coach (former Hawaii receivers coach)

Mark Weber, offensive line coach (former Hawaii offensive line coach)

John Richardson, cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator (former Wyoming cornerbacks coach)

Ricky Logo, defensive line coach (former Hawaii defensive line coach)

Mark Banker, safeties coach (former Hawaii linebackers coach)

AJ Cooper, defensive ends coach (former Wyoming defensive run game coordinator/defensive ends coach/special teams coordinator)

Michael Ghobrial, special teams coach (former Hawaii special teams coach)

Also joining Rolovich’s support staff are former Hawaii staffers Jason Cvercko and Dwain Bradshaw. At Wazzu, Cvercko will serve as chief of staff while Bradshaw will be the head strength and conditioning coach. At UH, Cvercko was chief of staff while Bradshaw was the director of football athletic performance.