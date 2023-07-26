As the sun rose in Manoa on Wednesday morning, members of the University of Hawaii football team were already on its grass practice field. Practice No. 1 of fall camp served as the dawn of a new season, as the Rainbow Warriors began preparations one month in advance of their Aug. 26 opener at Vanderbilt.

Wednesday was also the beginning of former record-setting quarterback Timmy Chang‘s second fall camp as the program’s head coach, although it’s his first as the team’s play-caller in its return to the run and shoot offense.

Chang used the the spring practice period from February to March to fully install and instill the run and shoot. From there, members of the Hawaii roster worked out independently in player-run workouts throughout the spring and summer. To Chang and his starting quarterback, Brayden Schager, Wednesday was more of a continuation of its new offense rather than an introduction.

“For me, I’ve been in this offense for 11 years running,” Chang said after Wednesday’s practice. “For these guys, during the (2022) season at some point, I took over the meeting rooms and looking at defenses, coverages, how we’re getting on the same page running routes and so I thought maybe in the spring it felt new to us, getting the understanding (of the offense). But kind of calling the play, letting the quarterback call the huddle, watching them go out and letting the receivers be on the same page and start talking about coverage, those are high level things and they’re starting to get it but we just gotta keep cleaning it up.”

Added Schager: “(The independent practices) were huge. In this offense, we need a lot of reps. We need a lot of different coverages and seeing a lot of looks because we’re going to be doing different things based off of those so it’s been huge to get out there and I think we had a really good summer. I think all the coaches have agreed with that.”

As Chang eluded to, during multiple live 11-on-11 repititions on Wednesday’s practice, Schager would run over to his coach and receive a play call before relaying it to the rest of his offense in a huddle. The brief sequences between coach and quarterback appeared reminiscent of former coach June Jones and his own UH quarterbacks, which included Chang from 2000 to 2004.

Another blast from the past present on Wednesday was Dan Morrison, who served as the quarterbacks coach during Jones’ entire tenure at UH from 1999 to 2007. Although he’s not listed on the official coaching staff, he has been on Oahu for over a week and has helped the team’s quarterbacks adapt to their new playbook.

Morrison served a similar role for Hawaii under former head coach Nick Rolovich, who oversaw a full-fledged return to the run and shoot in 2018.

Former #HawaiiFB QB coach Dan Morrison (jeans) has been working closely with UH’s quarterbacks thus far as the team works to implement the run and shoot playbook fully. Shades of 2018, when he was also here helping out as the team reinstalled the RNS as its offense. pic.twitter.com/ys5NN2bzaZ — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) July 26, 2023

“Dan reminds me of so many things through the process from my journey as a coach. You lose some of the things and you forget some of the things that we talked about 20 years ago and he reminds me of all those things,” Chang said. “I call him the quarterback whisperer and really, his calming demeanor kind of sets me correct. I really like him around. I wish we’d keep him around a lot, especially our team and around me because he just reminds me of how I was with all the other great quarterbacks he’s had. He’s a big influence on us.”

“It was awesome,” Schager added. “Dan’s been great. I got to work with him a lot when I was in Dallas, too.”

While running the first team offense during live reps on Wednesday, Schager showed an improved deep ball, which Chang believes will be vital to the team’s success. Chang said he wants Hawaii to complete “70 to 80%” of its deep passes in 2023, which he believes will open up more intermediate routes, as well as the running game.

The first true indicator of Hawaii’s progress will come against Vanderbilt, the same team that routed the Rainbow Warriors 63-10 in the 2022 opener at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, setting the tone for a 3-10 mark in Chang’s debut season.

With one more month to prepare for the 2023 season, Schager likes where the team is at so far.

“We’re at a way better place than we were last year coming in,” Schager said. “It just feels a lot more comfortable. I think on both sides of the ball, we look better. It’s just exciting. I think everyone’s real excited.”