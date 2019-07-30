Rumors continue to circulate regarding Kauai’s Kirby Yates ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

It’s a buyers market in Major League Baseball this season as 23 of the 30 teams enter Wednesday’s trading deadline within eight games or less of the playoffs, and one of the most intriguing names churning in the rumor mill is Kaua’i’s Kirby Yates.

The Padres closer who is enjoying his first all-star season remains as the league leader in saves with 31, sporting 1.02 ERA with 72 strikeouts in just 44 innings pitched. San Diego though, currently sits 19-games behind the Dodgers in the National League West with one of the youngest and deepest prospects list in baseball.

At 32 years old with one year remaining under arbitration team control, Kirby could be a trade piece for San Diego to add more top level prospects as the team takes a hopeful step closer to contending in the NL while giving a current contender a shut-down closer for a race into the postseason.

Going back to May, Yates has been linked to many teams in trade rumors, and debates have gone back and forth as to the pro’s and con’s from San Diego’s perspective as to what to do with the elite closer.

According to MLB Network host Stephen Nelson, he’s expecting the Padres to play it safe at the deadline and not settle for anything less than a ‘knock you out of your socks’ type deal for the right-hander.

“I think that San Diego keeps Kirby Yates, because I don’t believe a team will meet the asking price based on the reports that we’re reading right now, the asking price is high, and I don’t think that teams are going to fall for that,” Nelson told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Maybe they’ll go for more affordable pieces, and then San Diego is going to say, okay, we’re good. We got an elite closer in the back end of our pen to help us compete at the start of 2020, and if we don’t win as much as we’d like to, we’ll have this discussion again at the next deadline.”

Nelson, who’s family owned the Yoshinaga Store on A’ala Street for many years as his grandparents from his mother’s side were both born and raised on O’ahu understands the significance for Yates that he identifies with San Diego as being very similar to the islands.

“I’m an emotional, sentimental guy, Rob, you know that. I love what Kirby has found in San Diego, he has really found a baseball home. It’s as close to the 808 as you can possibly get in the big leagues, and he has evolved into a big time relief pitcher. You want to credit both sides to finding this marriage, and it’s one that I would love to see blossom into the future as San Diego returns to postseason prominence,” said Nelson.

The MLB Trade Deadline is set for Wednesday at 10:00 am HST, you can follow Nelson and his colleagues with wall-to-wall coverage ahead of the deadline on the MLB Network.

